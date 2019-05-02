Report: Packers likely to play Raiders in Winnipeg

Green Bay is reportedly getting closer to playing its first international game in more than two decades.

During an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin Thursday morning, team president Mark Murphy said the Packers are finalizing the details on playing the Oakland Raiders in Week 3 of the preseason in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Murphy first mentioned the possibility of playing the game in Canada during the NFL’s owners meetings earlier this year.

Advertisement

If it happens, it will be the first time the Packers have played outside of the United States since the 1998 preseason when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in Tokyo. The previous year they went to Toronto in the preseason to play the Buffalo Bills.

The game would likely be played at Investors Group Field, a stadium on the campus of the University of Manitoba that opened in 2013. It will serve as a Raiders home game.

If plans fall through on the game taking place in Winnipeg, it’ll likely to be played at Lambeau Field.

Related

Comments

comments