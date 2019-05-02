Packers sign first-round pick Darnell Savage Jr.

The Green Bay Packers have signed one of their two first-round draft picks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that safety Darnell Savage Jr. had agreed to a contract with the Packers. As with all first-round deals, it’s a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year.

Savage is the first of Green Bay’s eight picks to sign, though the others could happen quickly, including the Packers top pick, outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

The Packers moved up nine spots in the draft to get Savage at No. 21 overall. Considered by some as the top safety in the draft, the Maryland product led the Terrapins with four interceptions last year.

Green Bay will open up its rookie minicamp on Friday.

