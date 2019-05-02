Malcolm Brogdon ruled out for Game 3

Malcolm Brogdon’s return to the floor will have to wait for at least one more game.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard is listed as out on the official NBA injury report for Friday’s Game 3 in Boston against the Celtics.

Advertisement

Brogdon hasn’t played since suffering a torn plantar fascia tear in his right foot on March 15. The timetable for his return was set at six-to-eight weeks, which would have left him coming back around this time.

The Bucks have been ramping up his workload in recent days and teammates have said he looks good.

Before going down, Brogdon was having a remarkable year, averaging 15.6 points per game and pulling off the rare feat of shooting above 50-percent from the floor, 40-percent on 3-pointers and 90-percent from the free throw line.

Related

Comments

comments