Brewers fall to the Rockies 11-6

It was another rough outing for the Milwaukee pitching staff Thursday afternoon.

A night after giving up 11 runs in a loss, the Brewers gave up a bunch more against Colorado in an 11-6 setback at Miller Park.

Advertisement

In his first start since April 15, Freddy Peralta got lit up for nine runs in just four innings, though only six were earned, thanks to some shoddy defense from the Brewers. It raised his season ERA to 8.31 and he’s now given up 19 runs in his last 10 2/3rds innings of work.

Milwaukee did get the offense going a bit, with second baseman Mike Moustakas and left fielder Ryan Braun each driving in a pair of runs. Still, the club struck out 14 times, including three by catcher Manny Pina.

The loss forced the Brewers to settle for a split of their four-game set with the Rockies, dropping them to 17-16 on the year.

Milwaukee will open a three-game series with the New York Mets on Friday.

Related

Comments

comments