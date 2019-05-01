The Camp: May 1, 2019

On our special spring recap edition of The Camp, Zach is joined by The Athletic’s Jesse Temple, the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway, Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Jake Kocorowski and BadgerBlitz.com’s John Veldhuis to breakdown everything they’ve seen from the Badgers over the last month.

2:13 — Spring MVP?

8:16 — Fill in the blank

1) My biggest question coming out of spring is _________.

2) The best unit on the team right now is _________.

3) The most interesting position battle this fall will be _______

29:09 — Sold or not sold

1) Graham Mertz will start at least one game this fall.

2) Jonathan Taylor will break the NCAA record for career rushing yards

3) Wisconsin’s offense will score more points this season than it did last season

4) Wisconsin’s defense will hold opponents to fewer points this season than it did last season.

44:44 — Best pro prospect currently on the roster?

50:24 — Is Wisconsin the Big Ten West favorite? If not, who?

55:16 — Way-too-early predictions for the season

