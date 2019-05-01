Packers pick up fifth-year option on DL Kenny Clark

It is no surprise to anyone that the Green Bay Packers want their young defensive lineman back. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers exercised Clark’s fifth-year contract option. Clark will be in Green Bay through the 2020 season.

A first-round pick in 2016, Clark has become one of the best, young defensive lineman in the NFL. Over the last two seasons he’s had 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses and 17 quarterback hits.

The defensive front will look much different this season. They spent money on pass-rushers in free agency adding Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Also, the Packers used their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft (12th overall) on another pass-rusher, Michigan’s Rashan Gary.

The moves made in the off-season and the draft will no doubt help take pressure off Clark. Green Bay re-tooled their defense and will be looking for another big season from Clark.

