Another big night from Jesus Aguilar pushes Brewers past Colorado

After a rough couple weeks the Milwaukee Brewers are starting to find themselves once again.

Backed by a 3-run homer from first baseman Jesus Aguilar, the Crew beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Tuesday night to win for a fourth time in five games. The home run was No. 3 for Aguilar, all of them coming in the last two days.

Starter Jhoulys Chacin threw his best game of the season to pick up his third victory. The righty went six innings, giving up just two hits and no runs. It was the first time the Brewers won with him on the mound since April 2.

Junior Guerra came on and threw a pair of scoreless innings before finding trouble in the ninth. He was replaced by Josh Hader, who allowed a 2-run homer before getting a strikeout to end the game.

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich missed his second straight game with a lower back injury.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 17-14 on the year and back to with 2.5 games of the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

It’ll be the Rockies and Brewers again on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

