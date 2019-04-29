Former Packers LB Clay Matthews reacts to the club giving Rashan Gary No. 52

The Green Bay Packers released the numbers their new rookie class will wear and one of the decisions is drawing the attention of the guy that used to wear it.

On the club’s Twitter account, they sent out a tweet with a photoshopped image of first-round pick Rashan Gary wearing No. 52. If you’ll remember, the franchise’s all-time sacks leader, Clay Matthews, wore that number for 10 seasons before the Packers let him walk in free agency earlier this offseason.

Matthews signed with the Los Angeles Rams in March, but took notice of the tweet from the Packers on Monday.

In the past, the Packers have held numbers of long-time players out of circulation for at least a year, including wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s No. 87 last season.

Here’s the complete list of jersey numbers for the draft class.

No. 52: LB Rashan Gary

No. 26: S Darnell Savage Jr.

No. 74: OL Elgton Jenkins

No. 87: TE Jace Sternberger

No. 96: DL Kingsley Keke

No. 29: CB Ka’dar Hollman

No. 22: RB Dexter Williams

No. 44: LB Ty Summers

