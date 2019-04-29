Brewers 5, Rockies 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took game one of a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies 5-1 at Miller Park Monday night. The Brewers have won three of their last four games since dropping a season-high four straight from 4/21-4/24.

Zeus blasts his first and second HRs of the season

Jesus Aguilar was due for a big game after the start he’s gotten off to this season. He entered Monday night’s contest with just one hit in his last 25 at-bats and was hitless in his last 15 at-bats.

Known as a power-hitter, Aguilar hadn’t hit a home run in his last 80 at-bats. The last time he went yard was on 9/30/18 vs Detroit. He broke that streak off Rockies’ starter Kyle Freeland blasting his first and second home runs of the year off the left-hander.

A three-run dinger from Zeus put Milwaukee on the board in the first inning.

His second homer was a solo shot in the third inning which extended the Brewers lead to 5-0.

Aguilar added to his hit total in the eighth inning with a single to right-field giving him three knocks on the night.

“I think this is going to be the first night where I’m going to sleep good,” Aguilar said. “There [have been] a lot of nights when I come back home and think about hitting, watch video and all that stuff. Tonight is going to be one of those nights when I can relax.”

Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for Aguilar. He was such a huge part of the Brewers success last season having made his first All-Star team.

Davies deals

Zach Davies continues to be as solid as he’s been all season. He came close to getting through six innings but an error by Orlando Arcia caused manager Craig Counsell to go to his bullpen.

Davies gave up just one run, which was unearned, on three hits. It was the third time this season the 26-year old righty didn’t allow an earned run. He lowered his season ERA to 1.38. You can’t ask much more from your fifth starter.

“His outings have really looked very similar, all of them,” Counsell said. “He’s doing a really good job with his changeup. Hitters are really guarding against that changeup and that’s making his fastball really play, I think, but it’s because his changeup has been really effective. He’s doing a nice job with everything. He’s controlling his effort really well and that’s a big deal for him. It’s led to a lot of consistency, he’s been very consistent for us.”

Bullpen closes it out

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Milwaukee bullpen, but they were on point Monday. First Alex Claudio relieved Davies in the fifth with two-men on and one out. Claudio went on to pitch two innings of one-hit ball while striking out three.

Then, Jay Jackson came back to the big leagues for the first time since 2015 making his Brewers debut striking out Nolan Arenado in the eighth. Donnie Hart would finish it out.

Rockies don’t want none

Colorado hasn’t had an answer for the Brewers in a while. Milwaukee is now 11-2 over their last 13 games against the Rockies with a current 4-game winning streak. Over the last 28 innings, including the 2018 NLDS, the Crew has held Colorado to just one run (unearned).

Next up, the Brewers (16-14) will play the second of this four-game series with the Rockies (13-16) from Miller Park on Tuesday. Jhoulys Chacin (2|3, 6.35 ERA, 25 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Colorado will counter with German Marquez (3|1, 2.54 ERA, 37 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

