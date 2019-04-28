Yelich exits early, Brewers fall to Mets 5-2

The Milwaukee Brewers lost more than a game Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Mets 5-2, in New York. The reigning NL MVP, Christian Yelich had to leave the game in the fifth inning.

Yelich is considered day-to-day with a sore lower back. He suffered through back issues last season. Even a minor injury to Yelich would be a huge blow to the Brewers. He has carried them this season through 29 games batting a staggering .353 with 14 homers.

Advertisement

Newcomer, Gio Gonzalez pitched well in his first outing with the team this season. He threw five innings, gave up just two runs on six hits and struck out two. His start wasn’t enough as Milwaukee’s bullpen surrendered three more runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

It was still a successful trip to New York as the Brewers took the series 2-1.

Next up, Milwaukee (15-14) returns home to Miller Park as they begin a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies (13-15). The Brewers will send out their most consistent starter this year, Zach Davies (2|0, 1.65 ERA, 19 SO). The Rockies will counter with left-hander Kyle Freeland (2|3, 4.23 ERA, 30 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

Related

Comments

comments