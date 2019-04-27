Wisconsin OT David Edwards picked by LA Rams in fifth round

There are now two former Wisconsin offensive tackles on the Los Angeles Rams roster.

The club grabbed David Edwards on Saturday with pick No. 169, who became the third UW player selected in the fifth round. The Rams also have Rob Havenstein, who they drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft. He been a starter all four years in the league, including in Super Bowl games last year for LA, including Super Bowl LIII.

A former high school quarterback, Edwards started his career at tight end before shifting to right tackle prior to the 2016 season.

Edwards struggled with a shoulder injury in 2018 and missed the final three games of the year, though he was still at first-team All-Big Ten pick. His best tape came from 2017 where he started all 14 games and earned some All-American recognition.

He becomes the fourth Wisconsin player to be picked in this draft, joining OL Michael Deiter (Miami Dolphins, third round), LB Ryan Connelly (New York Giants, fifth round) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins, fifth round).

