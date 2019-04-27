Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter selected in the third round

For the 41st straight year, the Wisconsin football team will have had at least one former player drafted into the NFL.

Offensive lineman Michael Deiter continued the streak Friday night when he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (No. 78 overall).

Deiter started 54 games at Wisconsin and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the conference in 2018. Over his career, Deiter saw time at center, guard and left tackle.

The Ohio native is the 10th Wisconsin offensive lineman to be drafted since 2010 and the first since Ryan Ramczyk went to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Several more former Badgers could hear their names called on Day 3 of the draft, including offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards.

