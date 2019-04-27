Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel drafted by Miami

Michael Deiter is going to have a familiar face with him in Miami.

A day after the Miami Dolphins took Deiter in the third round, the club grabbed his former Wisconsin teammate, Andrew Van Ginkel, in the fifth round.

Advertisement

The outside linebacker played two years at Wisconsin after transferring in from Iowa Western C.C. In more of a backup role in 2017, Van Ginkel made plays all over the field, recording 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. He dealt with an ankle injury for most of 2018 but still played in 12 games with 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Van Ginkel is the second Wisconsin linebacker off the board, joining Ryan Connelly going to the New York Giants with pick No. 143.

Related

Comments

comments