Packers select Texas A&M DL Kingsley Keke in the fifth round

The Green Bay Packers went back to the defensive side of the ball for their first pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

The club selected defensive lineman Kingsley Keke with pick No. 150 in the fifth round.

“This is a big guy who is athletic, can play across the (defensive) front,” college scout Charles Walls said. “He’s long, he’s got (good) feet, hips and closing speed. He had production in the SEC. (He’s) another big guy with athleticism that adds versatility to us.”

At 6-foot-2, 293 pounds, Keke led the Aggies with seven sacks and added 11 tackles for loss.

“His weight has fluctuated a little bit. It’s not a negative. He trimmed down this year,” Walls said. “They played him more on the edge and you could see his athleticism come through more, especially as a pass rusher, which is intriguing.”

