Packers add a CB and RB in the sixth round

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers added to their secondary with the first of two sixth-round picks on Saturday before tabbing a running back with their second.

GM Brian Gutekunst grabbed Toledo cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman with pick No. 185 and then Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams with pick No. 194.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Hollman was a three-year starter for the Rockets, finishing his career with 27 pass breakups and one interception.

He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, but blew up at his pro day, running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and putting up a vertical of 38.5 inches.

Williams was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating team rules. But when he stepped on the field, he produced. Over the final nine games of the year, he had 995 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry for the Irish.

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Williams ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, put up 17 reps on the bench press and had a vertical of 36 inches at the combine.

He’ll join a room with two established players in Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones but little else, allowing him an opportunity to stick with the club.

