NY Giants select Wisconsin LB Ryan Connelly

Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly is headed to the East Coast.

The former walk-on was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (No. 143 overall) on Sunday.

A high school quarterback, Connelly started 12 games this past season for the Badgers, amassing 89 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. He did it all while dealing with a core injury suffered early in the season that required surgery in December.

Connelly is the second Wisconsin player to be taken this year (Michael Deiter, third round) and the first drafted by the Giants since tight end Travis Beckum in 2009.

https://twitter.com/WisconsinOnBTN/status/1122200387921039366

