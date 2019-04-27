Green Bay’s goes with LB Ty Summers in seventh round

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers closed out their 2019 draft class with linebacker Ty Summers.

A TCU product, Summers was pick No. 226 in the seventh round. Last year, he had 48 tackles, four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss and finished his career with the second-most tackles (318) in the Gary Patterson era.

Green Bay expects Summers to play inside linebacker, but he’s also spent time playing defensive end in 2018. A former high school quarterback that almost went to Rice to play the position there, Summers was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Summers dealt with injuries early in his career, needing labrum surgery on both shoulders, but he says he’s been injury free the last two years.

Summers is the first TCU player drafted by Green Bay since Marshall Newhouse in 2010.

