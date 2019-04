On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks’ second round match-up against the Boston Celtics. He talked about what he expects from the series and gave his prediction on who moves to the conference finals. Plus, Kane Pitman stopped by to breakdown the series and talked about what he’s looking forward to and what he expects to happen.

0:51 | Bucks/Celtics second round analysis

14:02 | Kane Pitman

