Brewers officially sign Gio Gonzalez

The Milwaukee Brewers made the signing of left-hander Gio Gonzalez official Saturday morning. It was reported earlier in the week but is now official.

Gonzalez may pitch as early as Sunday. The Brewers listed “TBA” as their starter for the series finale against the Mets in New York.

At 33 years old, Gonzalez has showed signs of father-time catching up to him, but he has been terrific against the Mets throughout his career. He is 15-6 with a 2.83 earned run average in 26 starts against the Mets, and 11-2, 1.75 in 17 games at Citi Field.

The Brewers will be hoping Gonzalez can bring some stability to a starting rotation that ranks last in ERA (5.77) the National League. He pitched well for Milwaukee last season when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals on Aug. 31.

Gonzalez will earn $2 million in base salary and up to $2 million more in incentives.

