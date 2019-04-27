Brewers bats swing them to victory over Mets, 10-2

The Brewers offense came to life Friday night after a 2-hour, 42-minute rain delay to begin the game. They dominated Jacob deGrom and the Mets in New York winning 10-2.

The win ended a four-game losing streak and proved they can score runs without hitting the long-ball. They didn’t hit a home-run for the first time in 11 games. Milwaukee took advantage of last year’s National League Cy Young Award winner in the third inning, scoring five runs.

The defense was there as well. Lorenzo Cain came up with another home-run robbing catch. In the bottom of the second inning, Todd Frazier drove to right-center that would’ve gone out if it wasn’t for Cain. He’s already had a few of these this season.

Hopefully, Milwaukee can build off this win and get back to playing like they were at the beginning of the season.

Next up, the Brewers (14-13) will take on the Mets (13-12) in the second game of a three-game set Saturday night. Brandon Woodruff (2|1, 5.81 ERA, 32 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. New York will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1|2, 5.90 ERA, 34 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

