Packers cap Day 2 of the NFL Draft by grabbing TE Jace Sternberger

GREEN BAY — For the first time since 2015, the Green Bay Packers selected a tight end in the NFL Draft.

The club grabbed Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M in the third round (No. 75 overall) Friday night.

“(He) had an outstanding year in a pro system,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Sternberger working in Jimbo Fischer’s offense. “He was a matchup problem in college, and we think that he can translate that to the NFL.”

A consensus All-American for the Aggies in 2018, Sternberger had 48 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was his lone year in College Station, having transferred in from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M following two years at Kansas.

“If you were to tell me that Aaron Rodgers was going to be my quarterback in about four years, I would have laughed at you and called you a liar,” Sternberger said of where his mindset was when he was struggling to find the field for the Jayhawks.

Pro Football Focus gave Sternberger the highest grade last season among SEC tight ends, which included Minnesota Vikings second-round pick Irv Smith Jr, but he ended up being the sixth tight end taken in the draft.

“I’ve never been the type to try to compare (myself to other guys). You can talk so much but at the end of the day it’s what you show,” Sternberger said. “I have that big chip on my shoulder. There’s a reason I left early and it was because I felt like I was the best tight end in this draft class.

“I’ve always been in a situation where I want to take a challenge head-on. That is what I plan to do here and prove to Green Bay they made the right pick.”

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Sternberger ran a disappointing 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the combine but Gutekunst said they had him at 4.66 seconds. That time is more in line with his production and the 17.3 yards he averaged on each catch.

“We think Jace fits that tight end that can be a matchup problem,” Gutekunst reiterated. “He’s a tough cover down the field. He can create separation from linebackers and safeties and can stretch the seam.

“Again, he had one year at Texas A&M. There’s a lot of development (to be done). But we’re excited to get him in with the group that we’ve got and see what he can do.”

