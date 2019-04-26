Packers add an OL with their second-round pick

GREEN BAY — After spending two picks on defense on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers switched sides of the ball with their second-round pick on Friday night.

GM Brian Gutekunst chose Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins with the 44th overall selection.

“When you watch him, he’s got everything in his body,” college scout Charles Walls said. “If he wants to be dominant, if he wants to control guys, he can do it and he does it on a consistent basis. He’s powerful. We think he can control the line of scrimmage.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jenkins was a two year starter at center for the Bulldogs. He also played tackle and guard during his career, but the Packers plan to use him at guard.

“With a guy of that size and athleticism, if you watch the tape, you’d feel comfortable about putting him anywhere you need him to be,” college scout Charles Walls said.

Over his final two seasons, Jenkins allowed just one sack in 762 pass-blocking attempts. He was named a first-team All-American by The Athletic and earned the Kent Hull Trophy, which awarded to the top offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

