Packers move up to select Maryland safety Darnell Savage

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers doubled up on the defensive side of the ball with their two first-round picks Thursday night.

After grabbing Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary at pick No. 12, GM Brian Gutekunst traded up from No. 30 to No. 21 with the Seattle Seahawks to take Maryland safety Darnell Savage Jr.

Advertisement

The Packers gave up the 30th pick, along with both of their fourth round picks this year to make the move up nine spots.

“He was a guy we were really excited about,” Gutekunst said of trading up for Savage. “I wanted to see what I had to do to get up there to see if that would be possible and if that made sense. We started calling right away (after taking Gary at No. 12). We talked to a few different teams, felt we had chance to get up and felt we had to get where (the Seahawks) were to get him.”

A second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2018, Savage had 52 tackles, four interceptions and two pass breakups. For his career, he had eight interceptions and returned a pair of them for touchdowns.

Physically, Savage is very similar to former Packers safety Nick Collins. At 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, had a vertical of 39.5 inches and a broad jump of 126 inches.

“I think his ability to close gaps and take the ball away was something that was really important for us,” Gutekunst said.

Savage is the fifth addition to the defense this offseason and the second safety joining free agent acquisition Adrian Amos.

“This is one of the better defensive drafts in a long, long time, so we knew the numbers were a little bit heavier on the defense side. It was just one of those things. We’re really excited how it all turned out (Thursday night).”

Related

Comments

comments