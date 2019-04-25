Packers grab Michigan DL Rashan Gary in first round

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers added to their defense with the 12th pick of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

GM Brian Gutekunst tapped Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary with his first selection.

“He’s a premier athlete and he has an exceptional motor on the field,” Gutekunst said. “Really since February we were really locked in on him and thought this guy could really do some different things and add to our group.”

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Gary was the top high school recruit in the country coming out of New Jersey in the class of 2016, but his talent didn’t lead to a ton of production with the Wolverines. He started 22 games and finished with 135 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his career.

“He commanded a lot of attention at Michigan — double teams, triple teams, taking on the tight end,” scout Joe Hueber said. “Really, you saw for some of his teammates, they got freed up and they were able to get the production. It’s not like he wasn’t impacting the game. When you watch him, he was all over the place, taking on blocks and getting a lot of pressure, too.”

In the lead up to the draft, a number of scouts suggested that Gary didn’t give enough effort all the time, an idea that didn’t sit well with Gutekunst.

“I think that’s people that haven’t done their homework,” the second-year GM said. “If you watch the tape, he played with his hair on fire.”

Gary was among the better athletes in the draft. At the NFL Combine in February, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, had a vertical of 38 inches and a broad jump of 120 inches. All three of those numbers were the best among players listed as defensive linemen.

“I think it will. I think we, as a group of scouts, think it will,” Hueber said when asked whether the athleticism will turn into production. “He’s got rare gifts.”

Last season, Gary missed three games with a right shoulder injury and then sat out Michigan’s bowl game to start preparing for the draft. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, said the shoulder injury, described as a labrum tear, was “flagged” by NFL teams.

“My shoulder is good,” Gary said, adding he won’t need surgery at this point. “I’m ready to go and I’m ready to be great now.”

Hueber said Gary will begin his career with the outside linebackers, but they feel he’s got the ability to put his hand on the ground and rush the quarterback as a defensive lineman as well.

