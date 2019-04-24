Brewers swept in St. Louis, fall for a fourth-straight game

Milwaukee fell for a fourth-straight time, this one a 5-2 setback against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers offense failed to show up save for a solo home run by Eric Thames in the first inning. Milwaukee managed just three hits the rest of the way off of starter Adam Wainwright, who picked up his second win of the year.

For the series, Milwaukee averaged just 3.3 runs per game and a bases loaded walk in the ninth was the first run the Crew has scored via something other than a home run since April 17. It’s played a part in the club having lost seven of their last eight games.

Starter Jhoulys Chacin got the loss, going just four innings and allowing four runs on five hits. He dropped to 2-3 on the year with his ERA ballooning to 6.35.

Milwaukee is now 13-13 on the year and the four-straight losses is the most for them since losing six-straight heading into the All-Star Break last July.

The Brewers will head to New York to face the Mets for a weekend series starting on Friday.

