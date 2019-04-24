Brewers reportedly signing pitcher Gio Gonzalez

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the club has agreed to a one-year, $2-million deal with free agent pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees in the offseason but exercised an opt-out clause in his contract earlier this week.

The left-handed Gonzalez pitched for Milwaukee last year after being traded from Washington late in the season. He started five games, going 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA. Gonzalez also got the start in Game 1 of the NLCS, throwing two innings and allowing just one run.

The 33-year-old saw action in three minor-league games this spring, going 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA over 15 innings of work.

Gonzalez joins a Milwaukee pitching staff that has struggled this year, ranking 25th in the majors in ERA and allowing the third-most home runs (44) of any team in the league.

Related

Comments

comments