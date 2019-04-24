Brewers bullpen continues to struggle, fall to Cardinals 4-3

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning Tuesday night. Then, Alex Wilson gave up two runs giving the lead back to the St. Louis Cardinals. That would prove to be enough as the Brewers lost their third straight game, falling to the Red Birds 4-3.

Matt Albers and Alex Claudio went 2 1/3 innings of scoreless innings after another solid start from Zach Davies. Davies went 4.2 innings, gave up two runs on seven hits and fanned four.

Travis Shaw’s bat finally got hot. He hit two home runs including one in the ninth to give the Brewers a chance at a comeback.

Milwaukee has now lost six of their last seven games and have dropped their last two series.

The Brewers (13-12) are back in action Wednesday afternoon for their final game of the series against the Cardinals (14-9). Jhoulys Chacin (2|2, 5.92 ERA, 22 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. St. Louis will counter with Adam Wainwright (1|2, 4.74 ERA, 19 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 12:15pm.

