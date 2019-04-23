Report: Hauser brothers to visit four schools

Wisconsin is in the mix to land the Hauser brothers but the Badgers aren’t alone.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Sam and Joey Hauser are expected to visit Wisconsin, Virginia, Iowa and Michigan State before making a decision on where to transfer to.

Another report laid out the dates for each visit.

Both will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season before returning to the court the following year. Sam has one year of eligibility remaining, while Joey has two.

The brothers surprised many when they announced last week they’d be transferring from Marquette. The Golden Eagles were expected to have a top-10 team next year and the Hausers were going to play a big role. Sam was a second-team All-Big East selection after averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and Joey was coming off a solid freshman season in which he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

