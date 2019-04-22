Christian Yelich named NL Player of the Week…again

It’s early, but Christian Yelich is putting himself in the conversation for back-to-back National League MVP awards.

The Milwaukee Brewers right fielder was named the NL Player of the Week on Monday, his second honor this season. He’s the first player to earn two POTW awards before May 1 since Matt Kemp in 2012.

All Yelich did last week was bat .417 with eight home runs and 16 RBI. He’s racked up a team-record 31 RBI in March/April and his 13 home runs are the most in baseball.

Yelich could be on his way to another big week as Milwaukee heads to St. Louis. The lefty has owned the Cardinals this season, batting .500 with eight home runs and 19 RBI as the Brewers have gone 5-2 against their NL Central rivals.

Outfielder Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers earned the AL Player of the Week honor.

