Bellinger spoils Brewers comeback, Dodgers win 6-5

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to even the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers falling 6-5 at Miller Park on Sunday.

Cody Bellinger was the hero for the Dodgers. Not only did he rob Christian Yelich of another home run in the eighth inning, he hit one of his own in the ninth off Josh Hader to make it 6-5.

Joc Pederson played a huge part in the win as well. He blasted two homers, tied a career-high four hits and scored three times. The Dodgers took three of four from the Brewers this weekend.

Eric Thames tied the game in the eighth with a three-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen.

Starter Brandon Woodruff struggled giving up five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings. Clayton Kershaw countered with a strong outing. He went six innings, gave up just two runs on two hits.

Next up, the Brewers (13-10) will travel to St. Louis to begin a three-game series with the Cardinals (12-9). Adrian Houser will make his first career start for Milwaukee. He has a 1.10 ERA and an 18-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three Minor League starts this year. The Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (1|1, 5.00 ERA, 22 SO) First pitch is scheduled for 6:45pm.

