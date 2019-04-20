Christian Yelich hits two more HRs, Brewers beat Dodgers 5-0

The Milwaukee Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich did the early damage, hitting home run No. 12 in the third inning and following it up with No. 13 in the sixth inning. The first one broke the team record for the most home runs in March/April, while the second tied the team record for the most home runs hit in a single month. All 13 of his home runs have come at Miller Park.

Even when Yelich didn’t hit one out, he impacted the game. With things still sitting at 2-0 in the seventh inning, the Dodgers decided to walk Yelich with first base open and Lorenzo Cain standing on second. That brought up left fielder Ryan Braun, who promptly hit a 3-run homer. It was his fourth on the year.

The runs they got were plenty thanks to a stellar effort from Chase Anderson and the bullpen. Getting the start in place of an injured Freddy Peralta, Anderson went five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. He picked up the win, his second of the season.

Relievers Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra and Matt Albers came on to finish things out, holding a dangerous Dodgers lineup to just one hit over the final four innings.

Milwaukee improved to 13-9 on the year and sit one game back of Pittsburgh for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Dodgers will finish out their series Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

