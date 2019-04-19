Deer Milwaukee: April 19, 2019

On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on the first two games of the Bucks/Pistons first round series. Plus, he talked about why the Bucks have enough playoff experience to have a deep run. Also, Justin Garcia of WTMJ-AM 620 stopped by to talk all things Bucks including a possible second-round match-up against the Celtics and how this season has all come together for Milwaukee.

1:56 | Bucks/Pistons Games 1 & 2

8:33 | Do the Bucks have the playoff experience to make a deep run?

12:06 | Justin Garcia

