Christian Yelich homers, but Brewers lose 3-1 to the Dodgers

Milwaukee’s bats were silent for much of Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park.

The Brewers didn’t manage to get a hit off of Dodgers’ starter Julio Urias until the fifth inning and it was the lone damage done against the righty. Urias went six innings, giving up just the one hit, walking two and striking out nine to pick up his first win of the year.

Milwaukee’s lone run came courtesy of right fielder Christian Yelich’s ninth inning home run off of closer Kenley Jansen. It was his 10th on the year, tied for the most in the majors. The Brewers did manage to bring the tying run to the plate, but third baseman Travis Shaw popped out to end it.

Starter Zach Davies gave the Crew five solid innings of work, allowing three hits. But in the sixth inning, his replacement, Matt Albers, served up a solo home run to first baseman Cody Bellinger and then a two-run shot to infielder Max Muncy in the sixth.

With those two, Milwaukee leads the NL in home runs allowed at 37.

The loss dropped Milwaukee out of first place in the NL Central, with Pittsburgh moving to the top having won three in a row.

The Brewers and Dodgers will face off again Friday night in Milwaukee.

