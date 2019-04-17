Packers release 2019 schedule

There will be a lot of games at Lambeau Field early in the 2019 season but very few come December.

After a day full of the normal leaks, the NFL officially released its full schedule Wednesday night.

We already knew Green Bay would open the Matt LaFleur era on Sept. 5 at Chicago. Now we know the new Packers coach will make his home debut the following week against Minnesota. It’s one of seven home games in the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

It also includes just two home games in the final seven weeks of the season, including a finishing kick playing a Monday night game at Minnesota on Dec. 23 and then going to Detroit on Dec. 29 to close the regular season.

Despite going just 6-9-1 last year and missing the playoffs for a second straight season, the Packers remain a strong national draw. Including the season opener against Chicago, they’ll play five nationally televised games. Among them is a trip to face reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 27.

For Gold Package (Milwaukee) season ticket holders, the two games they’ll get to see this year are both against AFC teams. The first game is against Denver (Sept. 22) in Week 3, with the second coming against Oakland in Week 7 (Oct. 20).

Here’s the full schedule.

