Cardinals 6, Brewers 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers fell into an early 5-0 hole and were unable to recover in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Manager Craig Counsell remains confident in pitcher Corbin Burnes, but after the young righty gave up two more home runs, he admitted they need to make an even bigger effort in finding a solution.

“I think we’re going to have a longer conversation this time and try to figure out the best way to get him on track,” Counsell said of Burnes, who has now given up 11 home runs in four starts. “My thinking, so far, has been in his first three starts, I thought he threw the ball well. He obviously got hurt sometimes but I thought he threw the ball well. (On Wednesday,) I don’t think he threw the ball that well outside of the first inning.”

It took Burnes just 11 pitches to get through the opening inning but he found trouble in the second with Marcell Ozuna jumping on a pitch for a solo home run. As opposed to his other outings where the long ball was his undoing, the Cardinals hammered him all around. He made it just 3 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs. His day came to an end one batter after Matt Carpenter hit his third home run of the season.

“I don’t care how you’re made up, this is a tough stretch to go through,” Counsell said. “We have to acknowledge that and deal with it. This would shake anybody.”

It’s been a little up-and-down start to the season for Milwaukee’s pitching staff on the mound, but the group continues to amaze at the plate. They were at it again on Wednesday, as reliever Aaron Wilkerson picked up his first career hit and it was a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

“I’m pretty sure my eyes were closed when I swung the bat,” Wilkerson joked. “I heard it (and) it sounded good. I looked up right into the lights, didn’t really see it. It was surreal at the same time but I’ll take it.”

The Brewers pitchers have now combined for 13 hits, two home runs and six RBI in the first 19 games of the season.

For the first time this season, Christian Yelich didn’t hit a home run in a game against the Cardinals. It ended his streak at six-straight. Still, the reigning National League MVP did tie a team record with his RBI in the eighth inning. It gave him 26 for the season, tying former Brewers star Prince Fielder for the most in a March/April in franchise history.

