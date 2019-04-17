Brewers 8, Cardinals 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers continued their dominance against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory Tuesday night securing the series win.

Pitchers who rake, and pitch

Brandon Woodruff had his best start of the season, going 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs off seven hits while striking out six. He didn’t find trouble until the sixth inning, not allowing a run through the first five. He got a nice ovation from the fans at Miller Park as he exited in the sixth after his 94-pitch outing.

“I thought his stuff was really good tonight. Slider was good to righties, his change was good to lefties. His fastball was obviously located very well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Woodruff also helped his own cause, smacking a two-run double down the right-field line giving the Brewers a 5-0 lead in the third inning. The 26-year old has been unconscious at the plate for a pitcher with an OPS of 1.750. To put this into context, Christian Yelich has an OPS of 1.246.

The Brewers’ pitching staff leads MLB in average. Freddy Peralta mentioned Monday night that they have a competition when it comes to getting hits.

“It’s fun. We take it in the cage when [we’re] hitting stuff, we take it pretty serious,” Woodruff said, “A good competition. We usually play games with each-other and stuff and try to see who can beat each other and I hate to say it but Freddy hasn’t won yet, so we got to get him some more wins.”

The competition between teammates seems to be working as Milwaukee continues to get production from the ninth spot in the order.

An offensive third inning

Milwaukee scored five of their eight runs in the third inning as they batted around the order. Cain got it going blasting a leadoff homer to left.

Braun hit a double down the left-field line. Then, Yasmani Grandal stayed hot launching a two-run dinger to right.

Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar hit back-to-back singles. Orlando Arcia followed with a walk which brought Woodruff to the plate with the bases loaded and you know what happened next.

Why do they keep pitching to him?

I’m shocked that the Cardinals keep pitching to Yelich. The Brewers for sure aren’t complaining and neither am I. But, am I surprised? Absolutely.

Yelich was asked if he is surprised the Red Birds keep pitching to him.

No. I mean, it’s baseball. I got out three times today, too. Struck out twice. That’s the game of baseball. You have to be ready to go and see how the game plays out.

He is posting ridiculous numbers against the Cardinals this season. It’s hard to expect him to keep up this pace but somehow, he does. With two outs, and two on, in the fifth inning, Yelich homered to right-center giving the Brewers an 8-0 lead.

It was his eighth home run in six games against St. Louis this season, which is the most ever by a Brewer in a single season against the Cardinals.

Next up, the Brewers (12-6) will look for the series sweep of the Cardinals (9-8) on Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Burnes (0|1, 10.05 ERA, 21 SO) will get the nod for Milwaukee. St. Louis will counter with Michael Wacha (0|0, 5.28 ERA, 17 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 12:40pm.

