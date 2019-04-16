Wisconsin sets 2026 season opener

If you don’t already have plans for Sept. 5, 2026, now you do.

Wisconsin announced Tuesday that it would open the 2026 against Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.

The two schools have played five times, with the Badgers owning a 4-1 record. They most recently faced off in the Cotton Bowl in 2016. Wisconsin won that game 24-16.

Getting the Broncos on the schedule gives the Badgers two of their three non-conference opponents for that season. They are also set to play Pitt on Sept. 19, 2026. It’s the first part of a home-and-home series with the Panthers that will conclude the following year at Heinz Field.

Wisconsin has several other marquee non-conference games set, including facing off with Notre Dame in 2020 (Green Bay) and 2021 (Chicago), a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech in 2024 and 2025 and another home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029 and 2030.

