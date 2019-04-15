Pistons’ Blake Griffin could miss entire series against Bucks

If Game 1 was any indication of how the Bucks/Pistons series is going to go, Detroit needs a lot of help. The Pistons played without their star forward Blake Griffin on Sunday, and now may not have his services for the remainder of the first-round.

According to Vincent Goodwell of Yahoo Sports, Griffin is likely to miss the rest of the series.

Griffin is by far Detroit’s best player. He averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during the regular season. Even with him in the lineup though, the Pistons aren’t expected to be able to compete with the talent of Milwaukee. However, Griffin would make a difference for the Pistons offensively.

A left-knee issue has bothered Griffin for the last several weeks and will be considered day-to-day going forward. There is no structural damage in the left-knee but it’s not clear if he’ll need some type of procedure in the offseason.

The disparity between the Bucks and Pistons is large. It looks like, at least for now, Milwaukee won’t be challenged until the second round. The Bucks haven’t gotten out of the first round of the playoffs since 2001.

