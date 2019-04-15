Packers claim kicker off of waivers

Mason Crosby will have some competition this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday afternoon that they had claimed Sam Ficken off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Ficken appeared in four games over the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, going 3-for-6 on field goals and 14 of 15 on extra points.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, Ficken spent training camp in 2016 with Jacksonville before being cut in late August. He was in Kansas City’s training camp in 2017 before his appearances with the Rams the last two years.

Green Bay’s all-time leading scorer, Crosby is coming off an up-and-down season in which he went 30-for-37 on field goals and 34 of 36 on extra points. That included a really rough game in Detroit, where he missed four field goals and an extra point in a 31-23 loss. A 12-year veteran, Crosby did hit his last eight kicks of the season.

