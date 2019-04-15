Jeremy Jeffress set to return to Brewers

Veteran reliever Jeremy Jeffress is ready to return to the Brewers. He opened the season on the injured list after suffering shoulder weakness during Spring Training. Jeffress made four appearances in his minor-league stint with Class AAA San Antonio. In just over four innings, he allowed seven runs on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke about Jeffress on Sunday.

“He’s going to Milwaukee. He’ll be with us tomorrow. We’re going to meet before the game (against St. Louis) and discuss some pitching things. We’ll make a decision tomorrow. It’ll either be Monday or Tuesday (when Jeffress is activated).”

The bullpen started the 2019 season down a few key cogs. Jeffress, Corey Knebel and Josh Hader were all big contributors to Milwaukee’s run last year. However, this season the Brewers will be without Knebel. The return of Jeffress is huge for Milwaukee, especially if he can mirror his all-star season of 2018.

The 31-year old made a career high 73 appearances last year. He went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA, 15 saves and 89 strikeouts.

