Hauser brothers to transfer from Marquette

Marquette is losing two of its top players.

Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser announced their transfer from the program early Monday afternoon. The school confirmed it with a tweet of its own.

The loss of the two forwards is significant for a Golden Eagles squad that many projected to be a top-10 team next season. Sam Hauser averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and shot 40.2-percent from beyond the arc. As a freshman, Joey Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 42.5-percent on 3-pointers.

Sam Hauser has one year of eligibility remaining, while Joey Hauser would have two. Due to NCAA transfer rules, both will have sit out next season at their new school.

Reports indicate Virginia is among the front runners to land the brothers, though Wisconsin is also in the mix.

