Brewers can’t complete sweep, fall 7-1 to Dodgers

The Brewers were hoping for better results Sunday against the Dodgers but couldn’t get anything going. Milwaukee fell to Los Angeles 7-1,

Jhoulys Chacín got roughed up in his third start of the season. He couldn’t make it through the third inning, giving up six runs on six hits and walking three. In his last regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 2, Chacin was rocked for nine runs, including three homers.

Chacin talked about what went wrong for him.

My slider wasn’t working today. Not for lefties or for righties. I just couldn’t command it. Those guys hit a lot of homers, but they also take a lot of walks, too. You have to throw strikes and make good pitches.

The Dodgers’ pitching was fantastic. In what was supposed to be more of a ‘bullpen day’ Ross Stripling exceeded expectations. He went eight innings, gave up only one run on four hits and walked one.

Milwaukee ended their road-trip with a 2-4 record. They were swept by the Angels but were able to take two of three from the Dodgers.

Next up, the Brewers (10-6) return to Miller Park to begin a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6) on Monday. Freddy Peralta (1|0, 6.91 ERA, 19 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. The Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (0|1, 2.79 ERA, 10 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

