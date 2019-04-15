Brewers 10, Cardinals 7: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | Christian Yelich’s three home runs and seven RBIs power the Brewers to a 10-7 victory against the Cardinals on Jackie Robinson Day, Monday night. Milwaukee has now won four of the last five over St. Louis this season, combining to hit 12 home runs.

Freddy struggles again

Freddy Peralta struggled in the first inning allowing two home-runs. Paul Goldschmidt launched a first-pitch fastball to deep left-center field. Paul DeJong followed immediately with a homer of his own.

It would’ve been even worse for Peralta if it wasn’t for Lorenzo Cain making a home run saving catch in the second inning. It’s a shame that Cain didn’t win a Gold Glove last season but he’s showing to be a top-candidate again early this year.

Peralta went 3.1 innings, gave up three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three. This is the third time in four starts Peralta has failed to make it through the fourth inning. 11 of his 14 runs given up this season have come in the first inning. He has a career 11.57 ERA (18.2 IP, 24 ER) in the first inning.

“I just didn’t feel it, I didn’t feel 100% today,” Peralta discussed, “Those are things that are going to happen, you’re not going to feel 100% every day and you’ve got to find a way to work through it and I just didn’t feel it today.”

Milwaukee decided to put their confidence in the young guys for this season’s pitching staff. So far, it hasn’t gone the way you’d like to see but Peralta and Corbin Burnes have a lot of potential and it’s worth it to stay patient with them.

Bats come alive in the 2nd

Six hits led to six runs as the Brewers took the lead 6-2 in the second inning. Mike Moustakas got the crew started with a solo-shot to right-field off Dakota Hudson. Eric Thames would then reach base with a single. Ben Gamel drove Thames home to tie the game 2-2.

With two outs, Peralta would help his own cause blooping one to shallow center, scoring Gamel. Brewers pitchers improved to an MLB-best 10-27 after Peralta’s single. I’m a DH guy but even I have a hard time not changing my mind when I see Milwaukee’s pitchers at the plate.

Cain singled putting runners on the corners and the 2018 NL MVP would come to the plate. Yelich launched his sixth dinger of the season on a three-run blast to left-center giving the Brewers a 6-2 lead.

Give Yelich the MVP today

I don’t even know what to say. Yelich hit not one, not two, but three homers Monday night and finished with seven RBIs. Last year’s NL MVP tied the Brewers franchise record for HRs and RBIs in a game.

The amount of damage he’s done against the Cardinals has been incredible. He has now homered in six straight games with an at-bat against St. Louis dating back to 9/25/18, becoming the first player since at least 1908 to do so. Yelich has now hit seven of his eight home runs against the Cardinals this season and 13 homers in 22 games against the Red Birds since joining the Brewers.

“They’re a great pitching staff. They’re a great team,” Yelich said about the Cardinals, “I feel like they always pitch you tough in my career. Baseball is just a weird game. It’s one of those weird stretches and sometimes you just can’t explain things.”

His first homer Monday night snapped an 0-9 skid and left his bat at an estimated 114.1 mph, according to Statcast. That’s his hardest hit home-run in the Statcast era (since 2015).

“It’s still incredibly fun to watch, and incredible to watch,” Craig Counsell said, “And it’s so rare when you watch things like that, it doesn’t get boring. He’s doing incredible things. The second home run, the pitch he hit, how do you hit that pitch out? I think that’s what everyone is saying. It’s special to see it.”

It’s getting to the point where we expect Yelich to come up with big hit after big hit but as Counsell said, it will never get boring.

Next up, the Brewers (11-6) will take on the Cardinals (9-7) in the second of a three-game set. Brandon Woodruff (1|1, 6.00 ERA, 20 SO) will take the bump for Milwaukee. St. Louis will counter with Jack Flaherty (1|0, 2.93 ERA, 18 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

