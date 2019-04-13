Bucks’ Budenholzer named NBCA 2019 Coach of the Year

In his first year as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer has his team at the top of the NBA. His work to guide the Bucks to 60 wins has received plenty of praise from around the league.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Budenholzer has been elected the National Basketball Coaches Association’s 2019 Coach of the Year.

Brooklyn’s Kenny Atkinson, Denver’s Michael Malone, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, the Clippers’ Doc Rivers, Utah’s Quin Snyder and Portland’s Terry Stotts all received votes.

This is the second time Budenholzer has won this award. He last won it in 2014-15 after he led the Atlanta Hawks to a 60-22 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last year, the Bucks won 44 games and were bounced in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Budenholzer came in and immediately changed the culture with relatively the same core of players. He was the perfect man for the job.

Budenholzer’s next job is to get Milwaukee out of the first round, something they haven’t done since the 2000-01 season.

