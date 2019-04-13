Brewers end three-game skid, beat Dodgers 8-5

It was a revenge game for former Dodgers’ catcher Yasmani Grandal, and he came through in a big way. Grandal came up with three RBIs to guide Milwaukee to an 8-5 victory.

Down 5-4 in the fifth inning, the new Brewers’ catcher jacked a two-run homer to see-saw his team in front 6-5. They never looked back.

Corbin Burnes had another rough start as he allowed five runs in just over four innings. Burnes troubles with the long ball continued. The Dodgers went yard three times off the young right-hander. He has now given up nine homers this season.

The Milwaukee bullpen would pick Burnes up however, not allowing another run for the remainder of the game. Matt Albers, Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra, Josh Hader and Alex Wilson combined for four-plus innings of no-run ball.

It was a big win for the Brewers after being swept in a three-game series by the Los Angeles Angels. April is a tough month for Milwaukee as they must face off against several playoff contenders.

Next up, the Brewers (9-5) play the Dodgers (9-7) Saturday night. Zach Davies (1|0, 1.69 ERA, 7 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. The Dodgers will counter with Caleb Ferguson (0|0, 0.00 ERA, 8 SO) who is making his first start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10pm.

