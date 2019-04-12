Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ named top center in the country

For the second time in the last five seasons Wisconsin has the top center in college basketball.

Senior Ethan Happ heard his name called Friday night, taking home the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. He joins former Badgers star Frank Kaminsky as UW players to earn the honor.

Happ finished his career at Wisconsin in the top-five of every major statistical category, while becoming just the fourth player in Big Ten history to accumulate at least 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds in his career.

He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in three different years, the first UW player to accomplish that. Happ also became the school’s first-ever two-time consensus All-American.

The award is, obviously, named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The UCLA great won three NCAA titles in the 1970s and was a two-time Associated Press National Player of the Year.

The other finalists for the award were Jessie Govan (Georgetown), Bruno Fernando (Maryland), Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) and Nathan Knight (William & Mary).

It’s the second major honor for Happ in the last week. He also won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award, which goes to the top low-post player in the country.

