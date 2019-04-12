Packers’ legend Forrest Gregg has passed away

The man described by the legendary Vince Lombardi as the “finest player” he ever coached has passed away.

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman and head coach Forrest Gregg died at the age of 85 Friday morning.

A second-round pick of the Packers in 1956 out of SMU, Gregg spent 14 seasons in Green Bay. He was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and started on all five of the club’s NFL title teams in the 1960s. Gregg retired following the 1971 season and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

The Texas-native returned to the game in 1975 as a head coach. He spent three years with the Cleveland Browns and four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, including leading the latter to Super Bowl XVI. Gregg came back to Green Bay in 1984, going 25-37 over four seasons.

“I’m saddened to learn about Forrest Gregg’s passing (Friday) morning,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker tweeted. “The game lost a giant today. Forrest exemplified greatness during a legendary career. He was the type of player who led by example, and in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him.”

