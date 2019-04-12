Markus Howard returning for senior season at Marquette

Marquette will get its top player back for his final season.

All-American guard Markus Howard tweeted Friday that he’ll return to the Golden Eagles for his senior year.

Howard averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season, helping Marquette stay around the top 10 of the Associated Press poll for much of the year. That included a Big East-record 53-point game against Creighton in January and two other games in which he scored 45 points.

For his efforts, Howard was named the Big East Player of the Year and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Getting Howard back in significant for the Golden Eagles. With him returning, they’ll have their top six scorers and rebounders back, and their top three assist men.

Though Marquette experienced a late-season collapse and a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament, many are very high on the Golden Eagles for the 2019-20. That includes ESPN, which has them at No. 2 in their way-too-early-top 25.

