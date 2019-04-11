Thunder 127, Bucks 116: Last word

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Bucks fell in their final regular season game to the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116.

Player of the game: Aaron Rodgers

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers was in attendance for Milwaukee’s last regular season game. A minority owner of the Bucks, Rodgers shared his thoughts on the team’s regular season success, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the MVP, Fiserv Forum and the playoffs.

Giannis is the MVP. James has had a fantastic year. He went through an unbelievable stretch of offensive scoring every single night, 30-plus, 40-plus games but as in our sport it goes to the best player on the best team. We’re the best team and he’s by far the best player. When you compare him to other players, he does it on both ends and he’s leading us in basically all the major stat categories.

Play of the game: Let it Fly

The Bucks released a brand new hype video for the playoffs. We all remember their “Light It Up” hit from the early 2000s. This will certainly lead to a debate to which song is better. What do you think?

The good: First-round opponent revealed

Milwaukee will play the Detroit Pistons in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. It’s been a long regular season, but post-season basketball is finally here. The Bucks had their way with the Pistons in their matchups this year winning all four of them. Khris Middleton spoke about the challenges Detroit poses for them in the playoffs.

Blake [Griffin], I don’t know how healthy Blake is. Whether he’s out there or not, he’s a big part of their team. Andre [Drummond] is a big part of their team. Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith, [Luke] Kennard, Langston Galloway, those guys can shoot the ball.

Thon Maker will also make his return to Fiserv Forum. He was traded to the Pistons in a three-team deal which brought forward Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee.

Stat of the game: 8

Eight Bucks’ played during the final game of the season. Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Tony Snell were all out to rest up for the playoffs. Milwaukee already clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Also, they will be the only team to win 60 games this year.

Budenholzer has found spots to rest his guys to make sure they’re fresh for a long post-season run. It’s also good to see the bench players get some run late in the season. They will need to be ready if their number is called upon. Bledsoe has been impressed with what he’s seen from the role players.

It’s huge. Tim has been around a little bit, so he’s a veteran and knows what to expect. He’s been playing phenomenal every time he gets the opportunity, Bonzie as well. Anything can happen. Their number could get called one of these times and they’re going to be ready for it.

What they said:

Budenholzer on the loss tonight

I think what Tim Frazier, D.J. [Wilson], and Bonzie [Colson] did tonight to log those kinds of minutes and play the way they did was really great for our group. I think we’re excited to finish up a great regular season and now start our prep and get ready for the playoffs.

Bledsoe on how it feels that the next game the team plays will be in the playoffs

We’re just trying to soak it all in right now. We went through a lot of adversity to get to this point. I’m really proud of this group. We’re going to soak it all in.

Middleton on the team’s next game being a playoff game

It’s a great feeling. It’s been a great season so far. I know guys have been itching to get to this first playoff game. Hopefully Saturday or Sunday whenever it comes, we’ll be ready for it.

In case you missed it:

*The Bucks closed out the 2018-19 regular season with the best record in the NBA at 60-22 and finished the season in a tie for the third-best record in franchise history (best since 1980-81).

*D.J. Wilson scored a career-high 18 points and hauled in a career-high 17 rebounds. This is Wilson’s first career game with 15+ points and 15+ rebounds, and just his second double-double of the season.

*Tim Frazier scored a career-high 29 points, knocking down a career-high four three-pointers, on 4-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He also dished out 13 assists, for his fourth double-double of the season and his second as a Buck.

*Bonzie Colson had a career-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, tallying his second double-double of the season. This was just his second game of the season scoring in double figures.

*Khris Middleton finished the night with 21 points (9-14 FG, .643), extending his season-long streak of scoring 20+ points to five games.

What’s next?

The No. 1 seeded Bucks will take on the No. 8 seeded Detroit Pistons in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Related

Comments

comments