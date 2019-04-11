Giannis Antetokounmpo takes home another Player of the Month award

The NBA hands out five Player of the Month awards each year and Giannis Antetokounmpo has now won four of them.

The league announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks star had been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March/April. Antetokounmpo also won the awards for October/November, December and February. It’s his fifth time overall in his career he’s earned the award.

In Milwaukee’s push to the No. 1 seed in the East and best overall record in the NBA, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the 16 games he played in during March and April. The Bucks went 12-4 during that stretch.

The highlight game came April 4 at Philadelphia when Milwaukee clinched the top record in the East. He had 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. It was the first time since Michael Jordan in 1989 that an NBA player put up those numbers without a single turnover.

Milwaukee will take on Detroit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 slated for Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

